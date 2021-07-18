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This Quantum Life #98 - Surrendering in the Opposite World
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10 views • July 18, 2021
We get comfortable with resisting experiences we don't like, turning rebellion into a habit of lost causes. As if "doing something" is the only choice we have, and changing how we are being is just, well, off the table.
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