How He Tracked UFOs Around Tucson - The Tucson Lights by Jeff Woolwine

Jeff Woolwine joined me on Aug. 21, 2025. He has over 20 years of experience and has tracked, lights, orbs and UFOs around Tucson, Arizona. I read his book, cover to cover, which is at https://www.amazon.com/How-tracked-UFOs-around-Tucson/dp/B0F9YVVDFB/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1





Description:

Jeff Woolwine is a well known Ufologist born and raised in Phoenix Arizona. In 2005 he discovered this new type of UAP called "Jellyfish" in Phoenix Arizona and also matched the Hohokam Indians one thousand year rock carvings to this new type of UFO and The Phoenix Lights. He was involved in the pilot for the UFO HUNTER SHOW in 2005 with his new discoveries and in 2007 he was featured in the episode ARIZONA LIGHTS on the History channel being the first to bring these new discoveries to the public.





Jeff's work on The Phoenix Lights and new UAPs with connections to the petroglyphs inspired the Ancient Aliens T.V. series as this show now uses some of his work in their episodes.





Jeff has found what he now calls THE TUCSON LIGHTS in Tucson Arizona and has tracked them around Tucson. Now he brings this information to the reader to explain how he did it so the reader can track these UAPs also.





Lots more discoveries that Jeff has found that is not in our history books for the reader to examine.





So come along in this fascinating UAP phenomenon and learn how you too can see and understand why these light orbs continue to visit this valley........... WELCOME TO THE TUCSON LIGHTS.





