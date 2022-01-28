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Severe Warning: Idolatry & Worldliness — Many Will Not Make It to Heaven!
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111 views • January 28, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/severe-warning-idolatry-worldliness/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, While praying on December 7, 2021, I received this very severe warning message for those who believe in The LORD JESUS.
The LORD has shown me that His Bride needs to ‘clean up’ her act before He comes again. This includes getting rid of all that we put before The LORD!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/severe-warning-idolatry-worldliness/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, While praying on December 7, 2021, I received this very severe warning message for those who believe in The LORD JESUS.
The LORD has shown me that His Bride needs to ‘clean up’ her act before He comes again. This includes getting rid of all that we put before The LORD!"
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