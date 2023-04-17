'It's An Outrage' That Nobody Mentioned the Benefits of Virucidal Nose Spray - Dr. Paul Marik "Where does the virus replicate?" asked Dr. Marik. "In your nose!" he answered. "So if you want to kill the virus, it's simple — use a virucidal nose spray."





Povidone-iodine, 1% solution, "kills the virus in seconds," attests @drpaulmark1. In a study compared to placebo, nasal spray significantly reduced the time of viral shedding, hospitalization rates, and death.



https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1648050438678147072?s=20













