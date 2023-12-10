Create New Account
Young people won't be gagged on Gaza (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1916 Subscribers
52 views
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Not the Andrew Marr Show at:

https://youtu.be/V-keAS0tWws?si=0gsS83rugJKq_ZRY
10 Dec 2023Despite the efforts of the government and unaccountable Quangos, school children and young people in further education refuse to stay silent on what's happening in Palestine. Footage taken from the protest outside Downing Street on Thursday 7th December.Speakers include Barnaby Raine, Jeremy Corbyn and Lowkey.Transcript

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

