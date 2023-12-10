Young people won't be gagged on Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Not the Andrew Marr Show at:
https://youtu.be/V-keAS0tWws?si=0gsS83rugJKq_ZRY
10 Dec 2023Despite the efforts of the government and unaccountable Quangos, school children and young people in further education refuse to stay silent on what's happening in Palestine. Footage taken from the protest outside Downing Street on Thursday 7th December.Speakers include Barnaby Raine, Jeremy Corbyn and Lowkey.Transcript
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.