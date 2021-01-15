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Judgment for the Living: Why David Gates is Wrong
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10 views • January 15, 2021
This presentations addresses some of the major misconceptions Seventh-day Adventists have regarding the soon coming judgment for the living (JOL) that first begins at the church. Answers from the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy demonstrate that the JOL is defined by the purification of Ezekiel 9 and other descriptions of the same event.
To download PDF's of the tract literatures quoted in this presentation please visit the following links:
Timely Greetings Vol. 1, No. 13: http://www.upa7.org/PDFs/Original-Scans/1-TG-13-14.pdf
Timely Greetings Vol. 2, No. 44: http://www.upa7.org/PDFs/Original-Scans/2-TG-43-44.pdf
Timely Greetings Vol. 2, No. 45: http://www.upa7.org/PDFs/Original-Scans/2-TG-45-46.pdf
Symbolic Code Vol. 1, No. 10: http://www.upa7.org/PDFs/Original-Scans//Old-Codes/1SC-10.pdf
To download PDF's of the tract literatures quoted in this presentation please visit the following links:
Timely Greetings Vol. 1, No. 13: http://www.upa7.org/PDFs/Original-Scans/1-TG-13-14.pdf
Timely Greetings Vol. 2, No. 44: http://www.upa7.org/PDFs/Original-Scans/2-TG-43-44.pdf
Timely Greetings Vol. 2, No. 45: http://www.upa7.org/PDFs/Original-Scans/2-TG-45-46.pdf
Symbolic Code Vol. 1, No. 10: http://www.upa7.org/PDFs/Original-Scans//Old-Codes/1SC-10.pdf
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