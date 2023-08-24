Easter Tradition or Resurrection Life?

April 16th, 2017

Pastor Dean addresses the unbelief of so many in the world concerning the fact that Jesus was a real person who lived on earth in the first century even though there are ample historical references. However, even fewer believe that Jesus rose from the dead and for many "church-goers" today the recognition of His resurrection every year is just a tradition. Most of these "churchgoers" have never experienced the power of His resurrection personally nor do they walk in the newness of life because they have experienced the risen Jesus Christ. To most churches, "Easter Sunday" is nothing more than an "open house to get more customers of their watered-down, lukewarm, seeker-sensitive Christianity. God helps us understand what it means to raised with Christ.