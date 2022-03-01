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How to Detox the Covid19 Vaccination
Survive the News
Survive the News
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845 views • March 01, 2022
Learn more at: https://www.survivethenews.com/antidote-spike-proteins-covid19-vaccination-fennel-star-anise-pine-needle-tea-turpentine-nano-soma/#nanosoma

You can find the URLs for these suggestions below by visiting:
https://www.survivethenews.com/x22-report-and-we-know-simon-parkes-mike-adams-expat-american-in-ukraine-how-to-detox-the-v-x/

NOTE: Eating grass fed high fat meat and grass fed butter is actually a benefit unlike she states here. You can learn more about how important K2 vitamins are through the work of Westin A Price. You can learn more by visiting https://www.westonaprice.org/ - BUT YOU MUST LOWER YOUR CALCIUM LEVELS AS CALCIUM CAUSES IOS (intracellular oxidative stress), which will cause more problems amongst the vaccinated and those that have been around the vaccinated.

If you're worried about bone health, don't! Consume more vitamin C (liposomal is best) if you want to strengthen your bones, see the work of Dr. Thomas E Levy in his book "Death by Calcium" and "Reversing Disease through Magnesium" for more information. If you want to learn more about the power of Vitamin C you should pick up the book "Curing the Incurable" by Thomas E Levy.

Another detox you can use is coffee enemas, as they help increase the bodies glutathione levels by up to 6 times the normal levels as seen in enema research/studies. You can learn how to do a coffee enema on Dr. Axe's website here.

This enema kit is highly recommended.

THIS COFFEE IS HIGHLY PRAISED FOR ENEMA USE:

Detox Organic Green Enema Coffee (1 Pound) - Germany's No.1 for Therapy (Gerson)
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vaccinedetoxcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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