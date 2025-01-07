🇷🇺🎄 On Christmas Eve, President Vladimir Putin asked Patriarch Kirill to bless pectoral crosses for the commanders of Russian army groups carrying out key tasks in the SMO zone.

Earlier, Putin attended a service at the Church of St. George the Victorious on Poklonnaya Hill, where he prayed alongside soldiers, their families, and volunteers.

Adding, from today Jan 7th:

Powerful Earthquake in Tibet: Death Toll Rises

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Tibet, located in southwestern China near the border with Nepal.

The latest figures from China Central Television report that the death toll has risen to 95, with another 130 people injured. The earthquake caused significant destruction, and evacuations are ongoing due to the risk of aftershocks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the tragedy, the Kremlin stated.

Rescue operations are continuing as authorities assess the extent of the damage and the number of casualties.