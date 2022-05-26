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10 Reasons the Next Crisis Will Be Worse
magiktony
magiktony
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62 views • May 26, 2022
The start of the week saw gold prices reclaim the $1,700 level after hitting support levels late last week. The precious metal was also aided by crashing crude oil prices and continuing concerns regarding coronavirus-induced damage to the economy.

Bitcoin Price Surges to Record High After Tesla Announcement

The price of Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of $48,000, after Tesla, revealed that it had purchased $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency. In its annual 10-K regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the electric automaker revealed that it had stockpiled Bitcoin as part of its investment strategy.

Silver Will Outperform Gold in 2021 According to Commerzbank Analysts
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