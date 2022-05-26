© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 Reasons the Next Crisis Will Be Worse
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • May 26, 2022
The start of the week saw gold prices reclaim the $1,700 level after hitting support levels late last week. The precious metal was also aided by crashing crude oil prices and continuing concerns regarding coronavirus-induced damage to the economy.
Bitcoin Price Surges to Record High After Tesla Announcement
The price of Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of $48,000, after Tesla, revealed that it had purchased $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency. In its annual 10-K regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the electric automaker revealed that it had stockpiled Bitcoin as part of its investment strategy.
Silver Will Outperform Gold in 2021 According to Commerzbank Analysts
Regal Assets:
https://regalassets.com/a/14257
Free Gold Kit:
https://regalassets.com/request-free-gold-kit?id=14257
Free Gold Investment Kit:
https://regalassets.com/request-free-gold-investment-kit?id=14257
Will The Debt Sink the Ship:
https://willdebtsinktheship.regalassets.com/?id=14257
TSP Report:
https://tspreport.regalassets.com?campaign_id=14257
Gold Conspiracy:
https://www.thegoldconspiracy.co/a/14257
Gold Scam:
https://www.regalassets.com/request-free-gold-scam-report?id=14257
Bitcoin Price Surges to Record High After Tesla Announcement
The price of Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of $48,000, after Tesla, revealed that it had purchased $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency. In its annual 10-K regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the electric automaker revealed that it had stockpiled Bitcoin as part of its investment strategy.
Silver Will Outperform Gold in 2021 According to Commerzbank Analysts
Regal Assets:
https://regalassets.com/a/14257
Free Gold Kit:
https://regalassets.com/request-free-gold-kit?id=14257
Free Gold Investment Kit:
https://regalassets.com/request-free-gold-investment-kit?id=14257
Will The Debt Sink the Ship:
https://willdebtsinktheship.regalassets.com/?id=14257
TSP Report:
https://tspreport.regalassets.com?campaign_id=14257
Gold Conspiracy:
https://www.thegoldconspiracy.co/a/14257
Gold Scam:
https://www.regalassets.com/request-free-gold-scam-report?id=14257
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.