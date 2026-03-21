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Polish soldiers who escaped from Iraq have returned home
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Polish soldiers who escaped from Iraq have returned home.

Adding:

The US Treasury Department has approved a temporary lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil in order to somehow quell the growing panic in the market. However, in the event of attempts to seize Kharg Island or attacks on Iranian oil production, Iran will start exporting oil and LNG production from the Gulf terminals, and the current price of $150-170 per barrel in the Gulf will seem like a desirable price.

Adding:  Meanwhile, LNG tanker "Yakov Gakkel" arrived in Montoir France, carrying gas from Russia. Macron what happened?

Adding:

⚡️For the first time, Iran attacked a US military base located thousands of kilometers away from its borders.

We are talking about the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, which is jointly used by the US and the UK.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this is the farthest recorded launch of Iranian missiles - the distance from Iran's territory to the base is about 3,500-4,000 kilometers.

According to US officials, two medium-range ballistic missiles were launched, but none of them reached their targets. One missile malfunctioned in flight, and the US ship launched an SM-3 interceptor against the second one. Whether the interception was successful was not specified.

Adding:

The Financial Times on navigational data: Iran has allowed a limited number of cargo ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the war.

At least 6 ships unloaded their cargo at Imam Khomeini Port and crossed the strait between March 15 and 16.

Adding:

The United States and Israel struck the "Shahid Ahmadian Roshun" uranium enrichment complex in the Iranian city of Natanz on the morning of March 21, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

"Based on the results of a technical assessment, there was no leakage of radioactive materials, and there is no danger to residents of the surrounding areas," the organization said in a post on social media.


@Intel Slava

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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