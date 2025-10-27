BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
10-26-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 69 Ninth Commandment
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
4 views • 21 hours ago

Ninth Debarim (Word)

Exodus 34:26 “Bring the first of the first-fruits of your land to the House of 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 your Elohim.(TS2009)


Description

You learn the ninth commandment in the Teach Them To Be Set Apart series.

You see why the first of the firstfruits belongs to Yahuah.

You see how this command connects to your daily life.

You review Exodus 34:26 and look at what it means to honor the One who provides.

You look at real choices you make with your income, your harvest, and your work.

You get clear steps to put Yahuah first and guard your heart from pride.


Questions for viewers

How do you show gratitude to Yahuah with what you receive each day

What would change if the first portion always went to the One who gave it

Where can you start today?


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app


Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah

yahuahyahushaninth commandmentset apartliving branch hebrew churchset apart lifeteach them to be set apart part 69firstfruits teachingexodus 34-26house of yahuahobedience and givingbiblical firstfruitstorah lessonsrumble bible teachingyoutube bible study
