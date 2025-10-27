10-26-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 69 Ninth Commandment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ninth Debarim (Word)
Exodus 34:26 “Bring the first of the first-fruits of your land to the House of 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 your Elohim.(TS2009)
You learn the ninth commandment in the Teach Them To Be Set Apart series.
You see why the first of the firstfruits belongs to Yahuah.
You see how this command connects to your daily life.
You review Exodus 34:26 and look at what it means to honor the One who provides.
You look at real choices you make with your income, your harvest, and your work.
You get clear steps to put Yahuah first and guard your heart from pride.
Questions for viewers
How do you show gratitude to Yahuah with what you receive each day
What would change if the first portion always went to the One who gave it
Where can you start today?
