Flashback: Mike Adam's Vegas Shooter Acoustic Analysis - 2 Simultaneous 10-1-17 Concert Shooters. #1 450 yds away , #2 260 yds away

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On October 1, 2017, there was a terror event where some 12 shooters shot up Vegas, killing dozens and injuring many hundreds.
How many shooters ?
Mike Adams examines evidence of only 2 via phone acoustics,
but if we list the incidents there really were MORE THAN 10 to 12 shooters in total that killed 56 US Citizens and wounded possibly as many as another 557 innocent US Citizens from and at at least 15 shooting points of discharge locations:
1) A T-51 style helicopter fired down on the crowds, caught on video with acoustics elsewhere,
2) Paddock's Mandalay Bay room
3) The room next to Paddock's
4) A 5th floor window of the Mandalay Bay shooter (some debated it as 4th or 6th floor)
5) A top floor bar of Mandalay Bay shooter, who could also be the possible active
shooter spotted on the rooftop of Mandalay Bay
6) A Hooter's Shooter dressed as SWAT
7) Active shooter firing at least one round into concert from behind a billboard
8) Active shooters at MGM Grand
9) Active shooters at Caesar’s Palace
10) (Possible) Active shooters at Excelsior
11) Possible active shooters at or near
a) Planet Hollywood ,
b) the pedestrian bridge that connects Planet Hollywood with The Aria, and
c) The Aria
12) Active shooters at Bellagio
13. Active shooters at Bellagio
14.Active shooters at New York New York
Mike Adams only deals with 2 shooters of the MANY the US Government covered up, and then had Saudi Arabia imprison for less than 2 months and foot whack as punishment for. NO JUSTICE, just COVER UP for the Saudis and coverup for US Intel assisting Saudi's loyal to that Prince (a-WbT) and likely active shooters of innocent US Citizens THEMSELVES.
58 dead in Vegas, 557 alleged people shot at the October 1, 2017
Congress and the entire Federal Government COVERED IT ALL UP!
Mike at least tries to show forensic evidence in the hands of the public was available, even as the FBI was deleting and quashing and otherwise conspiring after the fact to destroy all evidence, contrary to their assigned Law Enforcement and Protection of the Public MISSION.