Flashback: Mike Adam's Vegas Shooter Acoustic Analysis - 2 Simultaneous 10-1-17 Concert Shooters. #1 450 yds away , #2 260 yds away

On October 1, 2017, there was a terror event where some 12 shooters shot up Vegas, killing dozens and injuring many hundreds.

How many shooters ?

Mike Adams examines evidence of only 2 via phone acoustics,

but if we list the incidents there really were MORE THAN 10 to 12 shooters in total that killed 56 US Citizens and wounded possibly as many as another 557 innocent US Citizens from and at at least 15 shooting points of discharge locations:



1) A T-51 style helicopter fired down on the crowds, caught on video with acoustics elsewhere,

2) Paddock's Mandalay Bay room

3) The room next to Paddock's

4) A 5th floor window of the Mandalay Bay shooter (some debated it as 4th or 6th floor)



5) A top floor bar of Mandalay Bay shooter, who could also be the possible active shooter spotted on the rooftop of Mandalay Bay



6) A Hooter's Shooter dressed as SWAT

7) Active shooter firing at least one round into concert from behind a billboard

8) Active shooters at MGM Grand

9) Active shooters at Caesar’s Palace



10) (Possible) Active shooters at Excelsior

11) Possible active shooters at or near

a) Planet Hollywood ,

b) the pedestrian bridge that connects Planet Hollywood with The Aria, and

c) The Aria



12) Active shooters at Bellagio

13. Active shooters at Bellagio

14.Active shooters at New York New York

15. Active shooters at Tropicana





Mike Adams only deals with 2 shooters of the MANY the US Government covered up, and then had Saudi Arabia imprison for less than 2 months and foot whack as punishment for. NO JUSTICE, just COVER UP for the Saudis and coverup for US Intel assisting Saudi's loyal to that Prince (a-WbT) and likely active shooters of innocent US Citizens THEMSELVES.

58 dead in Vegas, 557 alleged people shot at the October 1, 2017

Congress and the entire Federal Government COVERED IT ALL UP!

Mike at least tries to show forensic evidence in the hands of the public was available, even as the FBI was deleting and quashing and otherwise conspiring after the fact to destroy all evidence, contrary to their assigned Law Enforcement and Protection of the Public MISSION.

