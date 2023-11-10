Whittlesea Show 1953 (& 2023)

I found a short piece of historic film footage of the Whittlesea Show from 1953 and had to make something of it for posterity. I padded out the video with bits of the 2023 Whittlesea Show to make up the 2:12 minutes/secs to match a 1953 song "Rose Marie". The two different years 1953 (black & white) and 2023 (colour) show that some things simply don't change when it comes to an agricultural show in a country town. I think that is why people flock to it each year which runs every first weekend in November.
