WOMEN FIGHTING MEN IN MOVIES ⚢ VERSUS REAL LIFE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
8 months ago

Women Fighting Men in the Movies Versus Real Life


Feminist egalitarianism teaches us that there is no difference between men and women, and gender is a social construct. That means a slender, petite woman can pummel four guys who are charging at her by using a bat and advanced karate maneuvers. But the Hollywood action movies that feature women beating up men are fake and fictional. So is feminism.


Source: https://gab.com/Dontaveous/posts/112986714798042850


Thumbnail: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/789537378401714703/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://gifer.com/en/gifs/fighting

Keywords
feminismhollywooddivide and conquermulti pronged attackunrealitymen versus women
