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Hunger Games Nations Scramble to Secure Food Supplies
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14 views • April 22, 2020
This devastating 2018 article that brought on an FBI crackdown gives the background of how the 2017 research funded by USAID/CIA at the University of North Carolina, using Wuhan Horseshoe Bat virus, may have ended up centering on the US in either a horrible “backfire” or a purposeful Deep State plot against the US
It all began with Project Clear Vision, which is outlined below. The studies tied to this have been cleansed and published by the “on the make” academics and scientists who took the CIA’s cash and turned off their common sense and professional ethics if such things exist anymore.
It all began with Project Clear Vision, which is outlined below. The studies tied to this have been cleansed and published by the “on the make” academics and scientists who took the CIA’s cash and turned off their common sense and professional ethics if such things exist anymore.
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