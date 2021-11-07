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Biden, who was in Rome for the G-20 summit, met with the pope amid a rift in the U.S. Catholic Church over whether the president should continue to receive Communion due to his support of abortion rights — including his statement that he no longer believes life begins at conception. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19198
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EP 2683-8AM PENCE & THE POPE BOTH RECEIVE "COINS" FROM THE DEEP STATE https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19198
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