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Anti-Trump protester climbs on top of a California Highway Patrol car & falls off as it speeds away
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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115 views • September 15, 2020
#Sacramento #CHP #DonaldTrump #Idiot #PoliceCar #BLM #Losers

A man protesting the arrival of the president in northern California on Monday was struck by a California Highway Patrol car while demonstrating in the street .

Video shot by a bystander and posted to Twitter shows protesters were in the street gathered outside McClellan Park in Sacramento ahead of the president’s visit.

Although some supporters of the president were present, many were attempting to make their voices heard over concerns regarding climate change, when all of sudden a single protester decided to climb on top of the police car.

Instead of slowing down, the officer kept on driving just as the man had clambered up onto the roof of the vehicle.

The police officer driving the car suddenly accelerated away causing the man to lose his balance and tumble from the top of the car, hitting the ground.

Other protesters who were watching the incident unfold screamed in horror while some videoed the police car as it sped off and attempted to chase it down the road.

An ambulance was called and the man was taken to the hospital a short time later, although the extent of his injuries are unknown.
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