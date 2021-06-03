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Antifa attacked my home, Congresswoman speaks out
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91 views • June 03, 2021
Congresswoman Nancy Mace reacts to finding her home vandalized by the Left, individuals have pointed the finger in her direction and more - via 'Rob Schmitt Tonight' on Newsmax.
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