JCI Maria Nikolaidi: The Biblical Formula For Revolution

Topic list:

* What is a “cold”?

* How does John 10:30 connect to Deuteronomy 6:4?

* Why it all needs to burn.

* Is AI from the Devil?

* The definition of “POWER” can be found in the scamdemic.

* What is the balance between faith and action? When does “faith” become cowardice and sin?

* What is the Biblical formula for Revolution?

* Candace Owens, Russell Brand and Jordan Peterson: what do they all have in common?

* “Learning Against Learning”: what “reality” and “science” are today.

* “Save your health, lose your soul.”

* Johnny on Orthodoxy

* A Christ-shaped hole in your heart: how do you deal with it?

* Is a Christian’s life easy? Should it be?

* Organized Religion, the Catholic Church and the scamdemic

* Johnny on David Icke

* “Christian Nationalism”

* Beniford Shrimpo “fires” Candace Owens

* Fake Jews

