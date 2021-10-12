FULL SHOW: Covid Vaccines Are Killing Thousands Of People — And The Media Is Covering It Up

As the vaccine mandates start to hit the average worker, the layoffs begin and the walkouts take place as the attack on the U.S. economy gets uglier. More data showing the vaccines do not stop covid or the spread, but mandates are being rolled out. The Fauci documentary reviews are one of the best measurements we have for where we stand in the political battle for mankind as every source for reviews shows massive distrust and disgust of Fauci as the reviews are almost all negative. This same phenomenon can be observed on Biden videos and live appearances. The freedom loving humans of planet Earth outnumber those of the tyrannical death cult, they just haven't realized it yet.