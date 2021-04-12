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Kayleigh McEnany claims Joe Biden is ‘letting the far-left radicals lead the way’
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40 views • April 12, 2021
Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany believes either President Biden “lied” about being a moderate politician or Kamala Harris is calling the shots and Joe Biden is “letting the far left radicals lead the way.”
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