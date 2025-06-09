BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palantir Public Release Is Whitewashed Immediately by Trump/Musk Soap Opera While Kash Says They Got Nothing on Epstein
The Trump/Musk divorce distraction from the Palantir Kill List and control grid takeover is just another distraction from the self assembling deathspike bioweapon operating systems Satan's Pharma call "vaccines".


***** Sources for this video *****


INTRO VID: https://x.com/naiivememe/status/1931197936626708534


Outro video (don’t forget): https://x.com/ThomsonSherin/status/1930972828825997499


Palantir List of Americans: https://x.com/Kaizerrev/status/1929762637996319091


Alex Karp Palantir: https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1929980777481097390


Alex Jones Defends Palantir: https://x.com/WTAFRich/status/1929956236235256121


Peter Thiel Clip: https://x.com/jimstewartson/status/1929540506037489895


CEO of ADL: https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1930213065657598241


Installing Operating Systems In The Body: https://x.com/dr_edwardgroup/status/1929691737510818164


Dr. Jack Kruse: https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1929930482868990466


saMRNA: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1930026006062215571


MNEX Spike Protein: https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1929913380673831387


Pfizer = Lucifer: https://x.com/MmisterNobody/status/1931077122400911612


Israeli Apache Helicopters Fire On Kids in Gaza:

https://x.com/geraldcelente/status/1930066866925646133


