Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AI Bible & VR Heaven?
DaKey2Eternity
False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari Top Technocratic Advisor for the World Economic Forum States that the Bible that is the Foundation of Judeo-Christianity is False: Yet Soon for the First Time In History AI will be able to Write a New Bible that is True & VR will enable Mankind to Create their own Heaven. 

