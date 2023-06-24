AI Bible & VR Heaven?

False Prophet Yuval Noah Harari Top Technocratic Advisor for the World Economic Forum States that the Bible that is the Foundation of Judeo-Christianity is False: Yet Soon for the First Time In History AI will be able to Write a New Bible that is True & VR will enable Mankind to Create their own Heaven.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.