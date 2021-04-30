JUSTIN BIEBER - PEDOPHILES RUN THE EVIL MUSIC INDUSTRY

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Bieber has become a regular at the Bible study class held at the Montage in Beverly Hills and shared what he described as a “horrific story” with the congregation and explained why he felt he had to quit his world tour.
Describing a party on tour – attended by the upper echelon of the music business, including executive VPs of development, producers, power agents and international financiers – Bieber said he was encouraged to sexually abuse a young child who had been bought to the party for the sexual gratification of the industry elite.
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNLpjBwknv4
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