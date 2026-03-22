Luke 14-16 Bible Study 03/20/2026

Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

Bible Chapters: Luke 14-16

Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson

We do something very unusual in our Bible study!

We read the Bible!

Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.

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