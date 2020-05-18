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WHO objects to African safe herbal cure for Covid 19
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92 views • May 18, 2020
An extract of artemisia annua has been used in Madagascar quite successfully in the treatment of Covid 19 according to its President. They reasoned that if works, why not use it? So, it is not surprising that they have made an herbal extract of the herb and are giving it to their citizens. However, when the WHO found out about it all hell broke loose and they accused the country of reckless medicine. Dr. Len and Francesco reviewed this issue and address some of the reasons why the WHO is out of line.
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