YOU are the JURY. What's your VERDICT? Stand your Ground Justifiable use of Non-Deadly Force or Guilty of Aggravated Battery?

WHAT'S YOUR VERDICT?
Do you have the God given right to STAND YOUR GROUND and Meet Force With Force in Self-Defense in when you are attacked by your drunk 61 year old brother who's an alcoholic dope-head, had recently threatened to kill and sexually assault you?
Here are your Jury Instructions, now you decide this case.
3.6(g) JUSTIFIABLE [USE] [OR] [THREATENED USE] OF NON-DEADLY FORCE
It is a defense to the crime[s] of AGGRAVATED BATTERY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, if the actions of (WHITE-SHIRT defendant) constituted the justifiable [use] [or] [threatened] of non-deadly force. “Non-deadly” force means force not likely to cause death or great bodily harm. “Great bodily harm” means great as distinguished from slight, trivial, minor, or moderate harm.
(WHITE-SHIRT Defendant) does not have the burden of proving that [he] [she] was justified in [using] [or] [threatening to use] non-deadly force. Instead, for you to find the defendant guilty, the State must prove beyond a reasonable doubt the defendant was not justified in [using] [or] [threatening to use] non-deadly force.
The law on the justifiable [use] [or] [threatened use] of non-deadly force in Florida is as follows:
In defense of person. §§ 776.012(1), 776.013(1), Fla. Stats.
The DRUNK-ATTACKER victim had told the WHITE-SHIRT defendant that he was going to make him "SUCK IT" while pointing at his penis, just 6 months earlier and WHITE-SHIRT defendant believed if DRUNK-ATTACKER victim were to knock him out, the DRUNK-ATTACKER victim would rape and kill him, pursuant to § 776.08, Fla. Stat. See Montijo v. State, 61 So. 3d 424 (Fla. 5th DCA 2011).
(WHITE-SHIRT Defendant) was justified in using non-deadly force against (victim) and had no duty to retreat if he reasonably believed that such conduct was necessary to defend himself against [(DRUNK-ATTACKER victim’s) imminent use of unlawful force.
[or]
the imminent commission of (forcible felony rape) against himself.
In deciding whether (WHITE-SHIRT defendant) was justified in the[use of non-deadly force, you must consider the circumstances by which he was surrounded at the time the force was used. The danger need not have been actual; however, to justify the use of non-deadly force, the appearance of imminent danger must have been so real that the defendant actually believed the use of non-deadly force was necessary. Moreover, a reasonably cautious and prudent person under the same circumstances would have believed the use of non-deadly force was necessary.
Aggressor. § 776.041(2), Fla. Stat. Give if applicable.
Gibbs v. State, 789 So. 2d 443 (Fla. 4th DCA 2001).
However, the use of non-deadly force is not justified if you find that (WHITE-SHIRT defendant) used [force] [or] [the threat of force] to initially provoke the [use] [or] [threatened use] of force against [himself] [herself], unless:
the [force] [or] [threatened force] asserted toward (defendant) was so great that [he] [she] reasonably believed that [he] [she] was in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm and had exhausted every reasonable means to escape the danger, other than using non-deadly force on (victim).
[or]
in good faith, (defendant) withdrew from physical contact with (victim) and indicated clearly to (victim) that [he] [she] wanted to withdraw and stop the [use] [or] [threatened use] of non-deadly force, but (victim) continued or resumed the [use] [or] [threatened use] of force.
Prior threats.
If you find that (defendant), who because of threats or prior difficulties with (victim), had reasonable grounds to believe that [he] [she] was in danger of imminent use of unlawful force at the hands of (victim), you may consider this fact in determining whether the actions of (defendant) were those of a reasonable person.
If you find that at the time of the alleged (name[s] of relevant crime[s]), (defendant) knew that (victim) had committed an act [or acts] of violence, you may consider that fact in determining whether (defendant) reasonably believed it was necessary for [him] [her] to [use] [or] [threaten to use] non-deadly force.
If you find that (victim) had a reputation of being a violent and dangerous person and that [his] [her] reputation was known to (defendant), you may consider this fact in determining whether the actions of (defendant) were those of a reasonable person in dealing with an individual of that reputation.
If you find that (victim) had a reputation of being a violent and dangerous person, you may consider this fact in determining whether [he] [she] was the initial aggressor.
In considering the issue of [self-defense] [defense of another] [defense of property], you may take into account the relative physical abilities and capacities of (defendant) and (victim).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.