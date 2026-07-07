The intensity of the strikes between Russia and Ukraine remains extraordinarily high. Both sides have been hitting major infrastructure, industrial, and military targets almost daily. The past 24 hours were no exception. On the night of July 7, Russian drones destroyed two Nova Poshta logistics terminals. One burned to the ground after being hit in Samar, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; the other was struck before dawn in Kryvyi Rih.

Meanwhile, updated reports on the previous day’s strike on the Vizar plant in Vyshneve, a satellite city of Kyiv, paint an even grimmer picture. According to former Ukrainian parliament member Ihor Mosiychuk, the facility stored depleted uranium rounds and cluster munitions directly adjacent to residential buildings. The resulting detonations destroyed five city blocks and forced the evacuation of local residents. These munitions were supplied to Ukraine by the United Kingdom in 2023 and by the United States for use in Challenger 2 and Abrams tanks.

Ukraine, for its part, continued its efforts to isolate Crimea. Overnight, two electrical substations on the peninsula, Saki and Zapadno-Krymskaya, were hit, leaving several settlements without power. Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale HIMARS barrage on the Russian city of Belgorod, firing 48 rockets.

On the front lines themselves, the situation remained unstable over the past 24 hours. In Sumy Region, the Russian “North” force continues to advance. As of July 7, assault units had seized new positions north of Komarivka in the Shostka district.

The protracted stalemate in Kupyansk, appears to be breaking. The city has been the site of intense fighting for a long time, with neither side able to take full control. According to recent reports, Russian forces have intensified their offensive and made tangible tactical gains. Forward assault units are reportedly advancing toward the central railway station.

The area near Chervono-Oskol reservoir, where the Kupyansk and Lyman front sectors meet, is experiencing much more dramatic developments. Ukrainian forces are facing a deteriorating situation that cannot be reversed by reinforcements or drone saturation. Russian troops appear to be preparing a major operation in the area. The only viable option for Ukrainian command at this point would be to pull back to the Izyum area and dig in. However, Syrskyi is unlikely to order a withdrawal, which means the sector north of Lyman risks being overrun along with the troops holding it. Should that happen, the entire dynamic of this part of the front would change. Russia would gain a bridgehead comparable to the one at Dvorichna. The line would stabilize on more favorable terms. Conditions would be set for a major push both into the Kharkiv Region and the Slavyansk axis.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!