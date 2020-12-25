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Onherroepelijk bewijs: GEEN max op aantal gasten thuis: Rutte bevestigd!
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12 views • December 25, 2020
Onherroepelijk bewijs: GEEN max op aantal gasten thuis: Rutte bevestigd!
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXdkHJwMBAgii4YFX88x5mw
QUOTE ,, A failure is not always a mistake, it may simply be the best one can do under the circumstances. The real mistake is to stop trying. B. F. Skinner
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXdkHJwMBAgii4YFX88x5mw
QUOTE ,, A failure is not always a mistake, it may simply be the best one can do under the circumstances. The real mistake is to stop trying. B. F. Skinner
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