The Late, Great, Kary Mullis KARY MULLIS FULL INTERVIEW Kary Mullis Full Interview(rare), talks about PCR test, AIDS, Fauci etc. https://odysee.com/@BalkanTruth:1/KaryMullis:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY Kary Mullis - Full interview by Gary Null https://odysee.com/@MIGMAG:3/kary-mullis-full-interview-by-gary-null:d?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY A very interesting conversation with Kary Mullis and Gary Null. Topics discussed: AIDS, HIV, Fauci, the problems in the field of science and medicine, corruption, vitamin C and more. ⁣⁣⁣The Late, Great, Kary Mullis KARY MULLIS FULL INTERVIEW ⁣Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID. This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors, understand how a PCR test works "With PCR, if you do well, you can find almost everything in everybody" Kary Mullis Covid PCR test inventor - "not meant to be used for infectious diseases" Kary Mullis Kary Mullis Full Interview(rare), talks about PCR test, AIDS, Fauci etc. https://odysee.com/@BalkanTruth:1/KaryMullis:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY Kary Mullis - Full interview by Gary Null https://odysee.com/@MIGMAG:3/kary-mullis-full-interview-by-gary-null:d?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY A very interesting conversation with Kary Mullis and Gary Null. Topics discussed: AIDS, HIV, Fauci, the problems in the field of science and medicine, corruption, vitamin C and more. ⁣How does the PCR test work? https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208173334120280064?referrer=shane_st_pierre ⁣⁣The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID. This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors, understand how a PCR test works. Here is how it really works: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213660899778215936?referrer=shane_st_pierre The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208175561579020288?referrer=shane_st_pierre PCR Fraud: Tests Recycled Into Lies 12.7 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196293373449478144?referrer=shane_st_pierre PCR Inventor Says Facui is “Not a Scientist” https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196294502286086144?referrer=shane_st_pierre ⁣

Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID. This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors, understand how a PCR test works "With PCR, if you do well, you can find almost everything in everybody" Kary Mullis Covid PCR test inventor - "not meant to be used for infectious diseases" Kary Mullis "Kary Mullis who was awarded a Nobel Chemistry Prize - has always stated that the RT/PCR test being used worldwide by the WHO and government health agencies to test for COVID 19 was never to be used for infectious diseases. RT-PCR not a test! A method used to misidentify, amplify and replicate. -Kary Mullis who was awarded Nobel Peace Prize for inventing RT-PCR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTWN_PJ8t2o