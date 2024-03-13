TikTok Bill Passes US House - more Censorship Ramps Up

Bytedance now has 6 months to divest from TikTok, otherwise the app will be banned in the United States.
China’s 🇨🇳 foreign ministry released a statement that this form of bullyism will backfire.
Indeed, it already has. As censorship ramps up, public trust and approval of the U.S. government continues to plunge downward. China 🇨🇳 and the multipolar world only stand to benefit.
Cynthia... the real reason? I suspect that Israel doesn't like the massive amounts of pro-Palestine Tik-Toks compared to pro-Israel's few. ADL and I'm sure the Zionist Lobbyist and Zionist Christians in DC have made it clear TT had to go.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.