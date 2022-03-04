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Huge Nazi Flag Displayed in Ukrainain Mall
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287 views • March 04, 2022
Ukrainian fascists freely advertise their evil mentality in Ukraine's 'Gorodok Gallery Mall'. NOTE: This flag 'does not' represent antisemitism for these fascist, it represents hatred against the people of Donbass in south-eastern Ukraine who have been bombed/shelled/murdered by Zelensky military for their defiance since 2014.
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