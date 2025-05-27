Get Biblical Understanding # 15 - THE HEART

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 15 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with the heart. Scripture instructs the believer to “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” and we are to give our hearts to the Lord and be obedient to His ways.





2 CORINTHIANS 3:2-3 Ye are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read of all men: Forasmuch as ye are manifestly declared to be the epistle of Christ ministered by us, written not with ink, but with the Spirit of the living God; not in tables of stone, but in fleshy tables of the heart.





2 CORINTHIANS 3:15-16 But even unto this day, when Moses is read, the vail is upon their heart. Nevertheless when [one] shall turn to the Lord, the veil shall be taken away.





2 CORINTHIANS 4:6 For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.





2 CORINTHIANS 5:12 For we commend not ourselves again unto you, but give you occasion to glory on our behalf, that ye may have somewhat to answer them which glory in appearance, and not in heart.





2 CORINTHIANS 7:3 I speak not this to condemn you: for I have said before, that ye are in our hearts to die and live with you.





2 CORINTHIANS 8:16 But thanks be to God, which put the same earnest care into the heart of Titus for you.

COLOSSIANS 3:16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.





EPHESIANS 3:16-17 That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man; That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love,





EPHESIANS 5:19 Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord;





EPHESIANS 6:5-7 Servants, be obedient to them that are your masters according to the flesh, with fear and trembling, in singleness of your heart, as unto Christ; Not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but as the servants of Christ, doing the will of God from the heart; With good will doing service, as to the Lord, and not to men:





PHILIPPIANS 4:6-7 Be careful [anxious] for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.





