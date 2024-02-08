Create New Account
Larry Johnson: Zelensky set to flee Ukraine to live in Dubai after Nuland visit | Redacted
Larry Johnson Report! Zelensky set to flee Ukraine to live in Dubai after Nuland visit | Redacted News

A new report says Ukrainian President Zelensky has purchased a $17 million dollar apartment in Dubai where he'll live after leaving Ukraine. Viktor Medvedchuk published an article claiming Ukraine's corrupt leader is killing an entire generation of Ukrainians in order to support his corrupt regime.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IS7XL9_ddyE

ukraine dubai zekensky clayton morris redacted news

