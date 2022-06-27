The Corbett Report Flashback from 2008 - Meet Edward Bernays [27.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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You've heard of his uncle Sigmund, so how come you've never heard of him?This week, we dish the dirt on Freud's American nephew, the man who literally wrote the book on propaganda, and paved the way for women's smoking, fluoride poisoning our water supply and the invasion of Guatemala, among other masterful acts of PR.





Show Notes and Mp3 Audio: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-033-meet-edward-bernays/





June 27th, 2022 - 1,959 views

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

129K Followers

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/Ep.-033---Meet-Edward-Bernays:f

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0



