Blueprint for Liberty: The Suffolk Resolves of 1774

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Down the memory hole is where most foundational principles of the American Revolution seem to go. That includes the Suffolk Resolves - Sept 9, 1774 - which called for non-compliance to the Coercive Acts, disobedience to courts, tax resistance and more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Sept 9, 2022
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