Blueprint for Liberty: The Suffolk Resolves of 1774

Down the memory hole is where most foundational principles of the American Revolution seem to go. That includes the Suffolk Resolves - Sept 9, 1774 - which called for non-compliance to the Coercive Acts, disobedience to courts, tax resistance and more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Sept 9, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.