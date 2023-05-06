The New Atlas: Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Atlas at:-



6 May 2023Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts





- US political commentator Gonzalo Lira was arrested by the Ukrainian SBU for allegedly “producing Russian propaganda;”





- The Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office posted a video of “evidence” which included Gonzalo pointing out Ukraine’s Nazi problem and the fact that the Ukrainian government has killed 1,000s by shelling the Donbass region;





- These are verified facts admitted by the both the Western media and Western governments now supporting and sponsoring Kiev in this current conflict;





- Pressure must be placed on the US government and Western “human rights” organizations;





- It is Gonzalo Lira today - it could be someone else you have more in common with or even yourself tomorrow;





