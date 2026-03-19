NWO: 5 stages of mind control

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Credits to Puretrauma357





The invisible prison of the mind. With the flesh, we serve the law of sin says Romans 7:25.





The Vatican’s Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth, are known for their mind control techniques.





The Jesuits’ grand rule says: "The Grand Rule": "For an inferior readily to declare his assent and consent to his Superior in active obedience when he says, the snow is black, or the crow is white... we should always be ready to accept this principal: I will believe that the white that I see is black, if the hierarchical Church defines it as such." -The Spirit Exercices of St. Ignatius, p. 141, -By Ignatius de Loyola.





Through FORCE, through control, through intimidation, the Vatican and her Jesuits and their supporters want you to see it the Vatican’s way and NOT God’s way from the Bible.





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