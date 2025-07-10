BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - GMO Myths and Truths: A Citizen's Guide to Genetically Modified Crops and Foods by Claire Robinson
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
251 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 20 hours ago

Claire Robinson’s book "GMO Myths and Truths" challenges the claims made in favor of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), arguing that the science contradicts industry-backed assertions of safety and benefits. The authors, having monitored GMO science since the 1990s, dispute claims that GM crops increase yields, reduce pesticide use, or enhance nutrition, exposing these promises as exaggerated or false. They highlight the unpredictable nature of genetic engineering, which differs starkly from natural breeding due to random gene insertion, biochemical changes, and potential health risks. Regulatory oversight is criticized for relying on industry-funded studies and the flawed "substantial equivalence" principle, which ignores unintended alterations in GM crops. Health concerns are raised—citing animal studies showing toxicity and organ damage—while long-term safety studies remain scarce. Environmental harms include herbicide-resistant "superweeds," increased pesticide use, soil degradation, and biodiversity loss. Cross-pollination risks make GM contamination irreversible, stripping farmers and consumers of choice. Despite industry opposition, transparency in labeling is framed as an ethical necessity. The book concludes that GM crops fail to fulfill their promises, advocating instead for sustainable agricultural practices that prioritize environmental and public health over corporate interests.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy