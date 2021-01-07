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Rowan Atkinson on Free Speech - 2012 Eng & Greek subtitles
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104 views • January 07, 2021
(EN)
Rowan Atkinson's words since 2012, seem so significant in our days...
Video originally uploaded by "Defend Free Speech" channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/defendfreespeechorguk/featured
(GR)
Τα λόγια του Ρόουαν Άτκινσον από το 2012, φαντάζουν τόσο επίκαιρα στις μέρες μας...
Το βίντεο αυτό δημοσιοποιήθηκε αρχικά από το κανάλι "Υπερασπιστείτε την Ελευθερία του Λόγου" / "Defend Free Speech":
https://www.youtube.com/c/defendfreespeechorguk/featured
Greek subtitles by "Morpheus Platon"
Rowan Atkinson's words since 2012, seem so significant in our days...
Video originally uploaded by "Defend Free Speech" channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/defendfreespeechorguk/featured
(GR)
Τα λόγια του Ρόουαν Άτκινσον από το 2012, φαντάζουν τόσο επίκαιρα στις μέρες μας...
Το βίντεο αυτό δημοσιοποιήθηκε αρχικά από το κανάλι "Υπερασπιστείτε την Ελευθερία του Λόγου" / "Defend Free Speech":
https://www.youtube.com/c/defendfreespeechorguk/featured
Greek subtitles by "Morpheus Platon"
Keywords
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