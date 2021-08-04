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Dr. Steven Greer Exposes the Cosmic Hoax
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1362 views • August 04, 2021
Dr. Steven Greer of https://siriusdisclosure.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what is behind the 'Cosmic Hoax.' Watch his latest documentary 'The Cosmic Hoax: An Exposé' here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60e2654cd9401b415996bb4c
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