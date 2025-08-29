BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arlekin's Song
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 2 days ago

The song is based on Joseph Brodsky's poem which was significantly rewritten (I made it even more dismal) and translated to English. As classical travelling shows and aviation mostly belong to different epochs, there are two timelines in my clip, united by the subject of death. Lyrics: Through all kind of land I am drawing my show, And what did I see, living long enough? A piece of flesh is plodding below, A piece of metal is flying above. From age to age we are same way bound: All living persons will lie underground, Unhappy and happy, In love and in hate - Yet countless millions have met their fate. Some men say - try To comfort yourself, And others cry - For them you should die. For some - due to age, For some - due to rage, For some - due to love, or to books on the shelf. But will you be good or will you be not, No one is delivered from everyone's lot, Whatever you wish, whomever you trust, But everything living will vanish at last. Some men say - you go to paradise, And others say - your mark stays when you're gone, But all this are only consoling lies! And what's the way out? And there is just none. Through shadowy land I am drawing my show, And all what I saw, living long enough - A piece of flesh is plodding below, A piece of metal is flying above... Video sources: "Captain Fracasse" 1961 and 1984. "Ten Seconds That Shook the World" (documentary).

Keywords
songpoemyury nesterenko
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy