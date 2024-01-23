Create New Account
Destroying the Enemy's Shields of Invisibility
Grace Corps
Haven't you noticed there seems to be a teflon shield on the wicked and they aren't held accountable for their actions.  Grace Corps took this to the Courts of Heaven to receive the judgement of the Lord against the high level occult rituals that are responsible. 

captivityshield of invisibilityoccult practitionersrituals of hell

