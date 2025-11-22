Elon Musk's Betrayal of Humanity: "War of The Worlds" The Musical

Buckle up, truth-seekers and meme lords — the craziest audio drama of 2025 just dropped!“War of the Worlds: The Musical” is here, and it’s NOT your grandpa’s Orson Welles panic broadcast. We took the legendary 1938 radio playbook, cranked the satire to 11, threw in Elon Musk, rogue AI, Martian invaders, weaponized ostriches (yes, really), and a firehose of today’s wildest headlines… then made it SING.This is political absurdity wrapped in sci-fi glory, served with tongue so deep in cheek it’s coming out the other side. Think South Park meets Starship Troopers meets a late-night X rant — in musical form.100% satire. 100% fiction. 1000% unhinged entertainment. Aliens have been warned

No ostriches were harmed (they’re union now)

Your sides will achieve escape velocityIf you love free speech, savage takes, and watching the news get absolutely roasted, smash that LIKE button, drop a comment with your favorite conspiracy, and share this before the tripods get you!Support independent, no-holds-barred journalism:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

https://www.maverickdonations.comTurn on notifications — the invasion has only just begun. #musk #mars #ai #ostriches #waronworlds #elonmusk #scifi #satire #musical #conspiracy #aliens