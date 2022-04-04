© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#COV-ID INJECT / AUSTRALIAN WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (MORE) EVIDENCE OF NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE OXIDE
Follow
5
Share
Report
615 views • April 04, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide #COV-ID INJECT
6. [HD Version] https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
N.B. OF COURSE THERE IS NO 'VIRUS'. SARSCOV2 WAS A PSYOP, DESIGNED TO DRIVE THE NAIVE AND EASILY FRIGHTENED... TOWARD THE 'BIO-WEAPON INJECTION'. A NEAR PERFECTLY APPLIED DOG AND SHEEP OPERATION !
"Like the blitzkrieg bombing of Iraqi forces along the Kuwaiti border in 1990, the story of a “novel” coronavirus exploded on the international media scene in late 2019..."
*Broudy; Kyrie (2021). Syllogistic Reasoning Demystifies Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Constituents
International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(1), 149–171.
(pdf) https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/32/66
================
1. NANOTECHNOLOGY Found in PFIZER INJECT by New Zealand Lab (Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/fOobkqcxZLtO/
2. UNDECLARED NANOTECH in Pfizer INJECTIONS (Sue Grey & Dr. Matt Shelton / NZ Gov. On Notice)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/udcsRSUNpRDs/
3. NANO-MICRO-TECH (UNDECLARED) in New Zealand Pfizer INJECTIONS #03
[tangentopolis Leaked Footage Collage, Pt. 1-8] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dusnaQCh0kWp/
4. PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
5. Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects (Dr. Matt Shelton)
(tangentopolis edit) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
================
6. For the first time ever to come out of our country, Australian scientists have made contact with Zeee Media to provide evidence of their findings of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 Vaccines.
Their identity is being protected so they can continue doing their important research behind the scenes in Australia, a country under extreme medical tyranny where professionals like this are terrified of speaking out, lest they be raided, lose their jobs, or worse.
Please share this broadcast with everyone that you know. People must be aware of what has been injected into their bodies.
(source: mariazeee) @ https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
================
SEE: https://laquintacolumna.net / https://corona2inspect.net/
Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Liu (2021). A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan (2019). Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
Kim (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections / UK Scientists CONFIRM
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016) CELLULAR RESPONSES to GO NANOSHEETS
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
(tangentopolis) TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide #COV-ID INJECT
6. [HD Version] https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
N.B. OF COURSE THERE IS NO 'VIRUS'. SARSCOV2 WAS A PSYOP, DESIGNED TO DRIVE THE NAIVE AND EASILY FRIGHTENED... TOWARD THE 'BIO-WEAPON INJECTION'. A NEAR PERFECTLY APPLIED DOG AND SHEEP OPERATION !
"Like the blitzkrieg bombing of Iraqi forces along the Kuwaiti border in 1990, the story of a “novel” coronavirus exploded on the international media scene in late 2019..."
*Broudy; Kyrie (2021). Syllogistic Reasoning Demystifies Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Constituents
International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(1), 149–171.
(pdf) https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/32/66
================
1. NANOTECHNOLOGY Found in PFIZER INJECT by New Zealand Lab (Dr. Matt Shelton) https://www.bitchute.com/video/fOobkqcxZLtO/
2. UNDECLARED NANOTECH in Pfizer INJECTIONS (Sue Grey & Dr. Matt Shelton / NZ Gov. On Notice)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/udcsRSUNpRDs/
3. NANO-MICRO-TECH (UNDECLARED) in New Zealand Pfizer INJECTIONS #03
[tangentopolis Leaked Footage Collage, Pt. 1-8] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dusnaQCh0kWp/
4. PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
5. Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects (Dr. Matt Shelton)
(tangentopolis edit) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
================
6. For the first time ever to come out of our country, Australian scientists have made contact with Zeee Media to provide evidence of their findings of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 Vaccines.
Their identity is being protected so they can continue doing their important research behind the scenes in Australia, a country under extreme medical tyranny where professionals like this are terrified of speaking out, lest they be raided, lose their jobs, or worse.
Please share this broadcast with everyone that you know. People must be aware of what has been injected into their bodies.
(source: mariazeee) @ https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
================
SEE: https://laquintacolumna.net / https://corona2inspect.net/
Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Liu (2021). A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan (2019). Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
Kim (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections / UK Scientists CONFIRM
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016) CELLULAR RESPONSES to GO NANOSHEETS
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
(tangentopolis) TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.