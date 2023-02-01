The Amber May & Tania Joy Show | Tom Althouse | Exposing the Ties Between Hollywood and Government

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Tom and Tania share a similar experience with the airplanes spraying the sky. Tom discusses all the ties within government and Hollywood.
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