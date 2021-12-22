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And We Know 12. 21. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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12.21.21: THIS W@R is SPIRITUAL! Entities exposed, FEAR is their lethal WEAPON! We MUST PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
Elven Song
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31507/elven-song

https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^

AWK INTERVIEW: You don't want to miss this film - Capitol Punishment!
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yckjwnzh
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/4uxkas5p
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/

Joe Rogan on power of govt
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1309

Dr Peter McCullough
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1313

NFL positive rising
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1323

Trump speech at church
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1331

They lied about freedom
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1337

Pima county election hearing reveals 45% were fraudulent
https://t.me/TippyTopPatriot/1436

Snake venom makes blood clot
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/21938

Based Billboards in the news
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/10732

Demon possessed
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11080

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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