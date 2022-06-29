Roe Sparks Global Demonic Manifestation: Nations Scramble To Feed Moloch Through Abortion





Stew Peters Show.





Demons are on the move to gain back the bloodshed that Roe V Wade stole from them. Maria Zeee joins to expose exactly what Australia is planning in order to retaliate against America overturning Roe V Wade! Australia has been PROVEN as a demonic nation since 2020, and now they are going to great lengths to allow abortions up to 23 weeks!





Watch this new episode NOW at StewPeters.com!





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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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