Roe Sparks Global Demonic Manifestation: Nations Scramble To Feed Moloch Through Abortion

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Stew Peters Show.
Demons are on the move to gain back the bloodshed that Roe V Wade stole from them. Maria Zeee joins to expose exactly what Australia is planning in order to retaliate against America overturning Roe V Wade! Australia has been PROVEN as a demonic nation since 2020, and now they are going to great lengths to allow abortions up to 23 weeks!
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