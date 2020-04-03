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DONT BUY MADE IN CHINA FACE MASKS!!!
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182 views • April 03, 2020
Do NOT buy face masks from China!
This is a short video of a factory worker in China laughs while rubbing the face masks they ship to us on his shoes. China is trying to kill us. Many masks and test kits from China has been tested and most of the supplies we get from China is contaminated with the Coronavirus.
This is a short video of a factory worker in China laughs while rubbing the face masks they ship to us on his shoes. China is trying to kill us. Many masks and test kits from China has been tested and most of the supplies we get from China is contaminated with the Coronavirus.
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